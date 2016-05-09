China steel mills turn March profit, first-quarter losses narrow: association

A worker walks past a pile of steel pipe products at the yard of Youfa steel pipe plant in Tangshan in China's Hebei Province November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s major steel mills turned profitable in March, narrowing their first quarter losses to 8.75 billion yuan ($1.35 billion), figures from the country’s steel industry association showed on Monday.

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), which represents China’s biggest steel enterprises, said that while its members saw their fortunes rebound in March after months of losses, “the trends facing the sector remained difficult”, with steel product prices expected to drop again in the coming months.

The CISA said last month that its members made losses of 11.4 billion yuan in January and February, meaning that the firms made a combined profit of 2.65 billion yuan in March.

Prices have improved this year as mills and traders began to restock ahead of the second quarter, when increased construction activity usually spurs an increase in demand for steel products such as reinforcing bar, or rebar.

CISA’s own composite price index rose to 84.66 by the end of last week, up 26.2 points, or 44.8 percent, since the beginning of the year, but still more than 15 percent lower than the 1994 reference price.

CISA has said the price increases are unsustainable, warning last month that producers are still caught in a “vicious circle” whereby an increase in prices prompts mills to produce at full pelt, worsening the country’s supply glut and dragging prices back down again.

Chinese steel production surged to a record 70.65 million tonnes in March, despite concerted efforts by the government to tackle a longstanding capacity glut that has encouraged many producers to flood overseas markets with cheap steel.

The most traded rebar futures contract in Shanghai SRBcv1 reached 2,708 yuan per ton by April 21, up 73 percent from a record low set at the beginning of December. It has since retreated 16.6 percent to 2,257 yuan per ton.