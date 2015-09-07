FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China exchanges plan circuit-breaker to 'stabilize market'
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 7, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

China exchanges plan circuit-breaker to 'stabilize market'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges and the China Financial Futures Exchange plan to introduce a ‘circuit breaker’ on one of the country’s benchmark stock indexes to “stabilize the market”, the Shanghai exchange said in a statement on its website late on Monday.

The exchange is proposing that a 5 percent rise or fall in the CSI300 index from the previous day’s close would trigger a 30-minute suspension of all the country’s equity indexes if the move occurs before 2:30 p.m. After that time, a 5 percent move would prompt a suspension until the market close.

Moves of 7 percent from the previous close would trigger a trade suspension for the rest of the day.

The exchanges are seeking comment from market participants on the proposals before Sept. 21.

The CSI300 index comprises the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.