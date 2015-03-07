FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China not planning to allow same-day trading of A-shares: state media
March 7, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

China not planning to allow same-day trading of A-shares: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s top securities regulator Xiao Gang said on Saturday the country is not planning to re-instate same-day “T+0” trading for A-shares, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.

The re-introduction of the rule would help protect investors by allowing them to quickly exit falling stocks, thereby hedging investments, but is also seen as a move that could cause volatility.

In January, China approved trials of “T+0” trading and options trading on certain exchange-traded funds.

There has been speculation in state media that Beijing was planning to re-instate “T+0” on the A-share market.

The “T+1” system, which doesn’t allow for same-day share trade, was adopted in 1995 to prevent volatility that could lead to collapse after speculation tripled the value of the main index in two months.

Reporting by Engen Tham

