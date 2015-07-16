FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CITIC Securities says China Life sold 30 million shares amid share-sale ban
#Business News
July 16, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

CITIC Securities says China Life sold 30 million shares amid share-sale ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd has sold 30 million mainland-listed shares in CITIC Securities, the brokerage said, a week after the regulator banned major shareholders from shedding stakes amid a stock market rout.

In a statement on Thursday, CITIC said the deal, which took place last Friday, did not violate the regulator’s ban, as China Life’s total holding was less than 5 percent.

The regulator banned shareholders with more than 5 percent from selling shares over the next six months as part of Beijing’s efforts to ease selling pressure on the stock market.

CITIC Sec shares rose slightly on Thursday, underperforming the broader market.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
