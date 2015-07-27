China regulator probes two more stock trading platforms

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator is investigating two more firms that run stock trading platforms to check they are in compliance with regulations, it said late on Monday.

Shanghai Mingchuang Software Technology Ltd, or MECRT, and Zhejiang Hexin Tonghuashun Network Information Ltd, are being investigated, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its microblog Weibo feed.

The announcement of the investigations came after Chinese shares posted their worst daily performance since 2007 by slumping more than 8 percent on Monday.