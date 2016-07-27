FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China securities regulator tightens private equity placement rules: media
July 27, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

China securities regulator tightens private equity placement rules: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard stands outside the headquarters building of China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing, September 7, 2015.Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has asked firms to curb the use of borrowed money when participating in secondary private equity placements, the China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous investment banking sources.

In a recent training session given by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), firms were given "window guidance" that any firm owning five percent or more of a company should not use money raised through wealth management platforms or other third party fundraising platforms to subscribe.

In addition, CSRC indicated that firms should limit the use of banking facilities to their intended use.

According to China Securities Journal's sources, the purpose of the guidance is to increase transparency in the subscription process.

Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
