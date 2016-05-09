FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares firm, avoid following mainland markets down
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 9, 2016 / 8:24 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares firm, avoid following mainland markets down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A panel displays the closing Hang Seng Index inside the Hong Kong Exchanges, on the day the stock exchange operator announces their annual results in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

(Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were firm on Monday, despite a second consecutive tumble in mainland stocks, as strength in many Asian markets and higher oil prices bolstered investor appetites.

The Hang Seng index .HSI rose 0.2 percent, to 20,156.81, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.3 percent, to 8,450.72 points.

While Hong Kong shares held steady, China stocks fell more than 2 percent to eight-month lows, as investors saw hopes for a solid economic recovery fade after the release of April trade data.

The energy sector in Hong Kong .HSCIE rose in the morning session as crude oil prices soared on supply woes stemming from wildfires in Canada, but gave up gains and ended the session slightly down.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
