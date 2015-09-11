FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks barely move in thin trading amid economic uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2015 / 2:22 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks barely move in thin trading amid economic uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Investors talk in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stocks ended a directionless session with mixed performance, as investors awaited more signals for trying to judge the health of the country’s economy.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent to 3,347.1878, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1 percent to 3,200.451.

For the week, the SSEC gained 1.3 percent and the CSI shed 0.6 percent.

Related Coverage

The fact the indexes didn’t move dramatically this week suggests the market has calmed following fresh supportive measures announced recently, including further trading restrictions on derivatives, and a proposed “circuit breaker” mechanism.

But trading remained thin, with daily volume in the CSI300 shrinking to the lowest since November, and trading in SSEC hit the lowest since February.

Small-caps outperformed blue chips.

Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext rose 1.1 percent and the CSI500 index, which tracks China’s small-caps, ended the day 0.8 percent firmer.

But the SSE50 index of China’s top 50 listed companies fell 0.6 percent.

Real estate, transport and IT sectors were among the gainers. The CSI300 Health Care Index lost 1.2 percent.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.