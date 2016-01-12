FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks close higher as central bank tries to stabilize yuan
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 12, 2016 / 2:18 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close higher as central bank tries to stabilize yuan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An investor walks past an electronic screen showing stock information at brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher in choppy trade on Tuesday as the central bank tried to stabilize the yuan after allowing it to sharply depreciate in the first week of the year, sowing confusion in global financial markets over its policy direction.

Sentiment was also supported by reports that China’s cabinet, the State Council, may take a more active more in financial regulation following a series of perceived missteps under the current regulatory regime.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.7 percent to 3,215.71 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.2 percent to 3,022.86 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were CN Shipbuilding (601989.SS), up 3.0 percent to 8.24 yuan; Shanxi Coal (600546.SS), down 3.5 percent to 4.94 yuan and Nanjing Steel (600282.SS), down 6.3 percent to 2.97 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Hebei Steel (000709.SZ), down 2.2 percent to 3.54 yuan; Myhome (000667.SZ), down 5.8 percent to 5.35 yuan and BOE Technology (000725.SZ), up 0.4 percent to 2.76 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 20.6 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 21.7 billion lots.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.