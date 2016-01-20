FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks open lower on IPO announcement, despite central bank liquidity easing
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 20, 2016 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks open lower on IPO announcement, despite central bank liquidity easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investors look an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s main stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday after the country’s securities regulator announced a new batch of initial public offerings, despite the central bank’s pledge to ease short-term liquidity.

The CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent to 3,209.89 points at 1:31 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent to 2,996.85 points.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dropped 1.9 percent, to 19,268.19 points.

Late on Tuesday, China’s securities regulator said it had approved seven initial public offerings under new listing rules that took effect on Jan. 1.

The regulator said the IPOs would have limited impact on the market, as under the new rules, pre-paid capital is no longer needed from investors during the IPO subscriptions process.

Also on Tuesday, China’s central bank pledged to inject more than 600 billion yuan ($91.22 billion) to help ease a liquidity squeeze expected before the Lunar New Year in early February.

Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.