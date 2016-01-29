FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks rebound, but post worse month since global crisis; HK also up
January 28, 2016 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks rebound, but post worse month since global crisis; HK also up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An investor reacts in front of an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded roughly 2 percent on Friday as investors looked for bargains among severely beaten down shares, but the market is still on track to post its biggest monthly fall since the depths of the global financial crisis.

Hong Kong stocks also bounce, helped by stronger mainland and U.S. stocks.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.3 percent to 2,919.35 points by the lunch break, but looked set to end the week with a loss of 6.2 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.0 percent to 2,708.83, on track for a weekly fall of about 7 percent for the week.

For January, both indexes are poised to lose over 20 percent, their biggest monthly decline since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 1.8 percent to 19,544.72, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.3 percent to 8,214.88.

Investors drew some relief after the People’s Bank of China, which has pumped out a huge 690 billion yuan this week to avoid a liquidity crunch ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations, said it would conduct more liquidity operations than usual between Jan. 29 and Feb. 19.

“January’s market decline exceeded our expectations,” said a mutual fund manager in southern China, who declined to be identified.

“However, after such a big correction, there’s relatively small room for further falls, while the chance of a rebound is increasing.”

Stocks rose across the board in China and Hong Kong.

Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
