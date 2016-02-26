FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks rebound as G20 meeting kicks off, down over 3 percent for week
February 26, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks rebound as G20 meeting kicks off, down over 3 percent for week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Investors check stock information at a brokerage house in Nantong, Jiangsu province, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded on Friday as markets took a breather after sharp losses in the previous session, while investors awaited policy messages from Chinese and global leaders gathering in Shanghai for a G20 meeting.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, which tumbled more than 6 percent on Thursday, climbed 1 percent to close at 2,948.03 points.

For the week, the index ended down 3.4 percent, its biggest such decline in three weeks and taking its losses for far this year to 21 percent.

But fears of tighter liquidity and worries about the economy kept many investors on the sidelines, traders said.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC rose 0.95 percent to 2,767.21 but finished the week down 3.2 percent, also its biggest loss in three weeks.

G20 finance chiefs and central bankers meet on Friday and Saturday. Current market turmoil and a global economic slowdown are expected to be key topics of discussion.

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

