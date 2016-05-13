China stocks fall for fourth straight week amid economic worries

An investor looks at an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, May 9, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stocks closed at their lowest level in two months on Friday, with the benchmark index registering its fourth week of declines, amid increasing concerns that a recent pick-up in economic activity may be fizzling out.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.3 percent to 2,827.11 points, its lowest close since March 11. The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.5 percent to 3,074.94.

For the week, the SSEC lost 3 percent, and the CSI300 shed 1.8 percent. Both indexes fell for the fourth straight week.

Investor confidence had been reviving on signs of economic improvement in March, but doubts set in after a People’s Daily article on Monday, which described the economic trend as being “L-shaped”, implying little pick-up in growth momentum.

The article also appeared to signal that Beijing will be more cautious about loose monetary policies, especially the use of excessive debt, to stimulate growth.

This apparent policy shift, away from rapid credit expansion seen early in the year, was supported by data showing China’s fiscal expenditures rose 4.5 percent in April from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 20.1 percent jump in March.

Main sectors fell, with consumer .CSI300CS and transportation shares .CSI300TRANS leading the decline.

