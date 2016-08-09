FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China stocks rise again, aided by inflation data
August 9, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

China stocks rise again, aided by inflation data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man drinks a cup of tea in front of an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, June 27, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's blue-chip CSI300 index climbed for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, with July consumer inflation data keeping alive hopes of further monetary policy easing, while improving producer prices attracted bets on resources shares.

Both the CSI300 .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC rose 0.7 percent, to 3,256.98 points and 3,025.68 points, respectively.

Data released on Tuesday showed that China's consumer price inflation accelerated at its weakest pace in six months, while the long decline in upstream prices continued to moderate.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.8 percent in July from a year earlier, while the producer price index (PPI) dropped 1.7 percent.

Analysts said low inflation means there's still room for monetary easing, although Beijing will be cautious in using such tools, which have side effects, as well as limits in stimulating the economy.

Resources shares .CSI300MT were firm as investors bet Beijing's stepped-up efforts to reduce excess capacity would help push up commodity prices in the second half.

China-focused investment bank NSBO upgraded the steel sector to positive, citing higher demand for the metal due to rising property and infrastructure construction.

But the real estate sector .CSI300REI, which jumped nearly 10 percent over the past three sessions on the back of a bidding war around major developer Vanke (000002.SZ), was roughly flat on Tuesday as some investors took profit.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
