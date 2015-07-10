FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China insurers bought $18 billion of equity since market fall: state paper
July 10, 2015 / 12:22 AM / 2 years ago

China insurers bought $18 billion of equity since market fall: state paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An investor watches an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s insurance regulator said the country’s insurers have bought a total of 112.3 billion yuan ($18.09 billion) of equity since the stock market rout in the latest attempt by Beijing to calm investor sentiment.

Insurance firms have invested 57.4 billion yuan in equity and 54.8 billion yuan in equity funds from the start of the market fall till July 8, China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said during a press event on Thursday evening, according to the official Shanghai Securities News.

“Yesterday, the 6 industry leaders bought equity and equity funds worth a total of 15.1 billion yuan, the total industry figure will be much larger,” said an official from the CIRC according to the paper.

China’s insurance regulator said on Wednesday that it had increased the limits for insurers to invest in blue chip stocks amid a slew of fresh official efforts to rescue the country’s tumbling stock market.

On Thursday, Chinese markets pulled out of their dive, after the securities regulator ordered shareholders with stakes of more than 5 percent not to sell for the next six months.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Engen Tham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
