China investigates tech firms for possible securities violations
August 18, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

China investigates tech firms for possible securities violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese technology firms Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co. Ltd. and Hundsun Technologies Inc. said on Tuesday they were being investigated by China’s securities watchdog for alleged violations of securities laws.

Hundsun Technologies will “actively cooperate with” the China Securities Regulatory Commission and “perform its information disclosure requirements strictly in accordance with regulatory requirements”, the company said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In a separate statement on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network also said it would cooperate with the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Neither company provided details of the investigations.

The announcements came after Chinese stocks plunged more than six percent on Tuesday, their biggest fall in three weeks, on speculation the central bank may not be in any rush to ease policy further and concerns a further weakening in the yuan would hit importers.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; editing by David Clarke

