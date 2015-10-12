PBOC deputy gov says China stock market correction 'almost over': official paper

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s stock market correction is “almost over”, the official China Securities Journal quoted a senior central banker as saying.

Yi Gang, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China told an annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Peru that China’s stock market has experienced several rounds of corrections, the newspaper reported on Monday.

The corrections have had limited direct impact on China’s economy as Beijing has taken a series of measures to avoid systemic risks, Yi was quoted as saying.