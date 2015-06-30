FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China securities regulator says sharp equities pullback unhealthy
June 30, 2015 / 12:14 AM / 2 years ago

China securities regulator says sharp equities pullback unhealthy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The recent sharp pullback in equities is unhealthy for stable market development, a spokesperson for China’s securities regulator said on its official blog.

Risks from brokerages’ margin financing business are also controllable, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) spokesperson said in the blog posting on Monday evening.

China's equity markets have fallen sharply over the past week and the benchmark CSI 300 index .CSI300 is now down 14 percent since June 24.

Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Alex Richardson

