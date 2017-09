An investor (L) leans on the back of a chair in front of an electronic board stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has “cleared up” 3,577 accounts that are suspected of having been involved in illegal trading activities, it said on its official microblog account on Thursday.

The number of closed accounts represents 64.3 percent of the total that the China Securities Regulatory Commission suspects were involved in illegal trading, it said in the posting.