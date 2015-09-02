FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China regulator says punishes three stock trading platforms
September 2, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

China regulator says punishes three stock trading platforms

A woman walks past a window of a brokerage house with stock information reflected in it, in Shanghai, August 26, 2015.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulators said it would fine three firms that run stock trading platforms, after finding that they were offering services to unqualified investors, it said late on Wednesday.

Hangzhou Hang Seng Network Technology Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Hundsun Technologies, Shanghai Mingchuang Software Technology Ltd, or MECRT, and Zhejiang Hexin Tonghuashun Network Information Ltd, will be punished, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its microblog Weibo Feed.

It said it would confiscate the earnings the firms had made from these services and would also fine them.

The announcement comes as regulators crack down on illegal activities in the market which has seen wild swings over the past several weeks.

Reporting by Brenda Goh

