China stocks climb on hopes for new economic stimulus

Investors look an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded roughly 3 percent on Tuesday, as weak quarterly economic data strengthened market expectations the government will unveil more stimulus moves.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.0 percent, to 3,223.13, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.2 percent, to 3,007.74 points.

China’s economic growth eased to 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, matching expectations but still the slowest since the global financial crisis, putting pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures.