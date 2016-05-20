China stocks end up, but Shanghai index posts fifth week of losses

An investor checks stock information on a mobile phone at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stocks ended a tepid week higher on Friday, but the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC posted its fifth week of losses hurt by fading optimism over the country's growth prospects and concerns about rising U.S. interest rates.

The SSEC gained 0.7 percent, to 2,825.48 points, but lost 0.1 percent for the week, registering a five-week losing streak.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.5 percent, to 3,078.22, climbing 0.1 percent for the week.

Investor optimism fueled by strong Chinese March economic data has faded rapidly on signs that the recovery lost momentum in April, and on fears that policymakers may be taking a more cautious stance on further stimulus as bad debts soar.

Beijing is pushing for painful structural reforms by stepping up restructuring and factory closures in China’s bloated state sector.

The finance ministry said on Thursday that the Chinese central government will earmark 27.64 billion yuan ($4.23 billion) to help local governments pay for capacity closures in the steel and coal sectors this year.

Most sectors, including consumer .CSI300CS and banks .CSI300BI rose on Friday, but trading remained thin.

Analysts say some investors are quietly buying relatively cheap blue-chip shares, betting benchmark compiler MSCI will include Chinese shares in its Emerging Markets Index next month.