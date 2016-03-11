China stocks reverse initial losses but down for the week

An investor checks stock information on a mobile phone at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stocks ended Friday slightly higher, reversing initial losses, as the banking sector regained some composure in late afternoon trading.

The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.2 percent, to 3,018.28, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.2 percent, to 2,810.31 points.

But the for week, CSI300 was down 2.4 percent while the SSEC was off 2.2 percent, as the recent rally petered out.

The banking sector .CSI300BI fell over 1 percent at one stage but narrowed their losses in the afternoon amid expectations that China’s securities regulator would provide some market-friendly comments at a press conference to be held in Beijing on Saturday.