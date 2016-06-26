FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After deadly China tornado, rescuers clean up hazardous chemicals
#Environment
June 26, 2016 / 2:34 AM / a year ago

After deadly China tornado, rescuers clean up hazardous chemicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A rescue worker disinfects a damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 25, 2016.Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Rescue workers have been trying to safely dispose of hazardous chemicals after a deadly tornado hit eastern China on Thursday, killing at least 98 people and injuring more than 800 others, Chinese state media reported late on Saturday.

The chemicals, including ammonium gas and silane, were stored at a solar panel factory in China's Jiangsu province, which was destroyed in Thursday's storm, said the official Xinhua news agency.

However, the amount of hazardous chemicals is not a large and the clean-up operation was expected to be completed on Saturday, Xinhua said, quoting a rescue work official.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Sam Holmes

