FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China's 2016/2017 sugar output at more than 2.3 million tonnes by last December: state planner
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 6, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 7 months ago

China's 2016/2017 sugar output at more than 2.3 million tonnes by last December: state planner

Dominique Patton

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's 2016/17 sugar production had reached more than 2.3 million tonnes by December, the state planner said on Friday, citing data from the China Sugar Association.

The National Development and Reform Commission did not give comparable figures for last year but a major industry website earlier reported a significant increase in output from the country's top producing region of Guangxi.

Guangxi, origin of about two-thirds of the country's sugar cane, had produced 1.35 million tonnes of sugar by the end of December, up 270,000 tonnes, or 25 percent, from last year.

Analysts have forecast a significant jump in China's sugar output this season, which began in November, thanks to more normal rainfall patterns in the southern sugar cane regions compared with last year.

Expanded acreage of sugar beet in northern provinces is also seen helping lift output to around 9.5 million tonnes from 8.7 million tonnes last season.

One of the world's top sugar importers, sales in the 2016/17 season so far have reached 1.2 million tonnes, added the NDRC.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.