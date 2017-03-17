FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China extends sugar dumping probe until May 22
#Commodities
March 17, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 5 months ago

China extends sugar dumping probe until May 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Labourers work on piles of sugarcanes at a sugar refinery in Menghai county, Yunnan province December 6, 2011.Wong Campion/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will extend until May 22 a months-long investigation into sugar imports, the commerce ministry said on Friday, effectively delaying a decision by one of the world's top sugar consumers whether to impose punitive tariffs on imports of the sweetener.

The investigation into anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties was launched last September following complaints by domestic industry officials, as millers have battled rising farming costs.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

