China extends sugar dumping probe until May 22

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will extend until May 22 a months-long investigation into sugar imports, the commerce ministry said on Friday, effectively delaying a decision by one of the world's top sugar consumers whether to impose punitive tariffs on imports of the sweetener.

The investigation into anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties was launched last September following complaints by domestic industry officials, as millers have battled rising farming costs.