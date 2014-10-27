Hong Kong pro-democracy protests make launch of stock connect scheme too risky: Haitong International

Umbrellas, symbol of pro-democracy demonstrators, hang between footbridges at the protesters' encampment in central Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have created a volatile environment, making it too risky for China to launch a stock connect scheme between Shanghai and the former British colony, Chinese brokerage Haitong International said on Monday.

“The external market environment in Hong Kong is not stable now,” said Lin Yong, chief executive officer at Haitong International based in Hong Kong. “This kind of environment is not suitable to roll out new policies and (the authorities) can’t take a risk doing so.”

Lin said, however, it was just a matter of time before the long-awaited scheme would be launched and brokers were technically ready to take part.

