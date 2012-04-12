FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says welcomes Syria's decision to cease fire
#World News
April 12, 2012 / 6:49 AM / in 5 years

China says welcomes Syria's decision to cease fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed Syria’s pledge for a ceasefire and called on the opposition to honor the agreement, as a U.N.-backed ceasefire aimed at halting more than a year of bloodshed in Syria appeared to be holding.

“China welcomes the government’s relevant decision, which will help to ease tensions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website. “China also calls on the Syrian armed opposition to immediately cease fire and implement Annan’s six-point proposal.”

The flashpoint provinces of Homs, Hama and Idlib, which have been under sustained shelling by government forces over the last week, were calm after the 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) ceasefire deadline. An activist in Damascus said the capital was also quiet.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ken Wills

