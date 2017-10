LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would use a meeting with Chinese President Hu Jintao to seek Beijing’s cooperation in finding a way to stop the bloodshed in Syria.

China has joined Syrian ally Russia in blocking U.N. sanctions on the government of President Bashar al-Assad. Obama also discussed Syria with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Mexico.