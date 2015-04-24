FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan ruling party says chief to meet China's Xi Jinping
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 24, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan ruling party says chief to meet China's Xi Jinping

China's President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a plenary session during the Asian-African Conference in Jakarta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Chinese President and Communist Party chief Xi Jinping will hold talks with the chairman of Taiwan’s ruling Kuomintang (KMT) in Beijing next month, the KMT said on Friday, in what would be the first meeting between the heads of the two parties.

China did not confirm that Xi will hold talks with KMT Chairman Eric Chu, but echoed that leaders from the two parties would meet.

“This is an important, high-level exchange between the two parties,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei in a daily briefing, citing a statement from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

Business ties between Taiwan and China have improved to their best level in six decades since Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008. But both sides remain political rivals, with China viewing the democratic island as a renegade province.

Taiwan’s pride in its democracy helps reinforce the unwillingness of many to be absorbed politically by China, which has not ruled out force to ensure unification.

Thousands of young people occupied Taiwan’s parliament in March last year in an unprecedented protest against a planned trade pact calling for closer ties with Beijing.

But the KMT, the party of Chiang Kai-shek that retreated to Taiwan after losing the Chinese civil war in 1949, is perceived as being pro-China. The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is seen as leaning toward independence.

It will be the first visit to Beijing by Chu since he took the reins of the KMT after it suffered a heavy setback in local elections last November.

This trip is expected to bolster Chu’s influence. He has said repeatedly he will not join the presidential election race later this year, but he remains the most promising candidate to rival the candidate of the DPP.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.