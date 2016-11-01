FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
China's Xi: Taiwan's changing politics won't affect meaning of 'One China' principle
November 1, 2016 / 11:35 AM / in 10 months

China's Xi: Taiwan's changing politics won't affect meaning of 'One China' principle

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (not pictured) during the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 31, 2016.Kenzaburo Fukuhara/POOL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said Taiwan's changing politics would not affect the meaning of the 'One China' principle, the Chinese state radio broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Beijing has withheld official communication with the government of Democratic Progressive Party leader and President Tsai Ing-wen, until it agrees to recognize the 'One China' policy.

China says Taiwan is part of one China, ruled by Beijing. It regards the island as a renegade province, to be united by force if necessary, and ties have become strained since Tsai took office in May.

The previous Nationalist administration agreed to recognize the "1992 consensus", which states that there is only one China, with each side having its own interpretation of what that means.

The Nationalist Party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu visits Beijing this week, and met Xi on Tuesday.

(Story corrects paragraph 5 to show party official met Chinese president.)

Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

