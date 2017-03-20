FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China rescues 13 from burning oil tanker in East China Sea: Xinhua
#World News
March 20, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 5 months ago

China rescues 13 from burning oil tanker in East China Sea: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese authorities rescued 13 people from oil tanker Xinglongzhou 569 that caught fire after a suspected explosion around 5 pm on Sunday in the East China Sea, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Three people remain missing. Local marine disaster response teams have controlled the fire on the vessel, which was sailing 90 miles south of Shidao Island in Shandong province, Xinhua reported citing the transportation ministry.

The vessel has been towed to the port of Shidao, according to Xinhua.

The cause of the fire and the content of the vessel was not immediately clear, Xinhua said.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue

