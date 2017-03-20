BEIJING Chinese authorities rescued 13 people from oil tanker Xinglongzhou 569 that caught fire after a suspected explosion around 5 pm on Sunday in the East China Sea, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Three people remain missing. Local marine disaster response teams have controlled the fire on the vessel, which was sailing 90 miles south of Shidao Island in Shandong province, Xinhua reported citing the transportation ministry.

The vessel has been towed to the port of Shidao, according to Xinhua.

The cause of the fire and the content of the vessel was not immediately clear, Xinhua said.

