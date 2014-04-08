China grants tax cut to more small businesses

BEIJING (Reuters) - China unveiled details of income tax cuts on Tuesday that apply to more small businesses as part of policy steps to stabilise growth of the world’s second-largest economy.

Small companies with annual income of 100,000 yuan ($16,130) or lower can now be taxed on half that amount, at a rate of 20 percent, according to a statement on the website of the Ministry of Finance (www.mof.gov.cn)

The policy is retroactive to January 1, 2014 and valid until the end of 2016. Earlier, the threshold was 60,000 yuan income.

China’s flagging economic growth has unnerved global investors and fuelled speculation about a modest stimulus package to boost activity.

Two surveys of China’s vast manufacturing sector showed last

week that factories faced persistent headwinds in March, raising fears that the economy may be cooling much faster than thought.

Apart from the tax sweetener to small companies, the government said last Friday that it will also accelerate the construction of rail projects that have been approved, and increase the total length of lines being laid this year by 18 percent compared to 2013.

The Chinese government said in March that it aims to increase economic growth to around 7.5 percent this year. A minority of analysts believe growth will ultimately fall short of 7.5 percent.