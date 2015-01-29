FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. consistently raised concerns with China on IT rules: trade office
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 29, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. consistently raised concerns with China on IT rules: trade office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States administration has consistently pressed China about the impact of regulations on U.S. information technology firms, a spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative said on Thursday.

U.S. business lobbies on Wednesday called for “urgent discussions” with the Chinese government over new cybersecurity regulations.

“The United States has consistently raised with China our concerns over the effect of such regulatory actions on U.S. IT companies as part of our ongoing exchanges on cyber and trade and investment issues,” the spokesman said. 

“While we agree that countries must take steps to improve the cybersecurity of IT software and hardware, such policies should not be used to discriminate against U.S. companies and prevent them providing their products and services in the Chinese market.”

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.