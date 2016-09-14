BEIJING China will cut import tariffs for over 200 information technology products for the World Trade Organization's most favored nations from September 15, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
This is the first time China has cut tariffs for these products, the online statement said, adding that Beijing aims to reduce most import duties for the products on the list to zero within three to five years.
A small number of products will have their tariffs reduced to zero within seven years, the statement said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
Facebook, Twitter join network to tackle fake news
NEW YORK Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have joined a network of over 30 news and technology companies to tackle fake news and improve the quality of information on social media, the group said on Tuesday.
Telecom Italia not worried about Iliad's entry into Italy: CEO
ROME Telecom Italia is not worried about French telecoms group Iliad's entry into the Italian market and plans counter measures to defend its position, the head of the Italian phone company said on Wednesday.
GM says Bolt EV to have 238-mile range, more than Tesla Model 3
DETROIT General Motors Co said on Tuesday its electric subcompact Chevrolet Bolt EV will have an average range of 238 miles on a full charge, farther than rival Tesla Motors Inc expects for its upcoming Model 3.