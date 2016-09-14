BEIJING China will cut import tariffs for over 200 information technology products for the World Trade Organization's most favored nations from September 15, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

This is the first time China has cut tariffs for these products, the online statement said, adding that Beijing aims to reduce most import duties for the products on the list to zero within three to five years.

A small number of products will have their tariffs reduced to zero within seven years, the statement said.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)