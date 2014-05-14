FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Telecom seeking private investment: paper
May 14, 2014

China Telecom seeking private investment: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - State-owned China Telecom Corp Ltd (0728.HK), China’s third-largest carrier, is seeking private investment for new businesses, the official English-language China Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

“Joint ventures and acquisitions are both possible ways for us to cooperate with private firms,” China Daily quoted China Telecom chairman Wang Xiaochu as saying.

China’s government is pushing reforms that would introduce mixed public and private ownership in state-owned enterprises, such as China’s three telecommunications carriers.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates

