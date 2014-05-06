FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Tencent plans to acquire stake in map provider Navinfo
#Technology News
May 6, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

China's Tencent plans to acquire stake in map provider Navinfo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tencent headquarters is seen at Nanshan Hi-Tech Industrial Park in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese internet service provider Tencent Holdings plans to acquire an 11.3 percent stake in digital mapping service provider Navinfo Co Ltd for 1.17 billion yuan ($187.33 million), Navinfo said late on Monday.

Tencent will buy 78 million shares at 15.04 yuan per share from Navinfo’s major shareholder China Siwei Surveying & Mapping Technology Corporation, according to a statement posted on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The deal is pending regulatory approval.

Last month rival Alibaba Group Holdings announced a similar deal to acquire online map provider Autonavi Holdings as China’s internet giants chase growth through increasingly aggressive acquisition strategies.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
