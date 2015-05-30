China's slowing economy may steady later this year: state think tank

Cranes and workers are seen at a construction site at a main pier of the Hutong Yangtze River highway and railway bridge above the Yangtze River, in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Short term policies could stabilize China’s slowing economy in the second half of this year, but for growth to make a lasting recovery Beijing should foster new sectors and innovation, a government think tank’s chief economist was reported as saying on Saturday.

China’s growth trajectory will be “L” shaped, rather than “V” shaped, and it is difficult to predict when the world’s second-largest economy will rebound, Fan Jianping, chief economist at the State Information Centre, told the official China Securities Journal.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) only rose 10.1 percent by the end of April from a year ago, missing market expectations of 12 percent, leaving significant room for continued loosening of monetary policy including lowering interest rates and relaxing the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), he added.

China’s central bank has now cut interest rates and RRR five times in six months to stoke an economy that is set for its worst year in a quarter of a century.

The think-tank forecast in early May that China’s economic growth is expected to slow further to 6.8 percent in the second quarter from a six-year low in the first.