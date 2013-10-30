China suspects Tiananmen car incident was 'terrorist attack'

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police suspect that a car crash and fire on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was a “terrorist attack” and five suspects linked to the incident have been captured, state media reported on Wednesday.

The three people who died in the sport utility vehicle were a man, his mother and his wife, the official Xinhua news agency said, giving names which appeared to identify them as ethnic Uighurs, a Muslim people who come from China’s restive far western region of Xinjiang.