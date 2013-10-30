FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China suspects Tiananmen car incident was 'terrorist attack'
#World News
October 30, 2013 / 10:24 AM / 4 years ago

China suspects Tiananmen car incident was 'terrorist attack'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police suspect that a car crash and fire on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was a “terrorist attack” and five suspects linked to the incident have been captured, state media reported on Wednesday.

The three people who died in the sport utility vehicle were a man, his mother and his wife, the official Xinhua news agency said, giving names which appeared to identify them as ethnic Uighurs, a Muslim people who come from China’s restive far western region of Xinjiang.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jason Subler

