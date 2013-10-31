FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China suspects Tiananmen car incident was 'terrorist attack'
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 31, 2013 / 3:44 AM / 4 years ago

China suspects Tiananmen car incident was 'terrorist attack'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police suspect that a car crash and fire on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was a “terrorist attack” and five suspects linked to the incident have been captured, state media reported on Wednesday.

The three people who died in the sport utility vehicle were a man, his mother and his wife, the official Xinhua news agency said, giving names which appeared to identify them as ethnic Uighurs, a Muslim people who come from China’s restive far western region of Xinjiang.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jason Subler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.