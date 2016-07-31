FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China says protected rights of jailed Tibetan monk who died
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 31, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

China says protected rights of jailed Tibetan monk who died

A protestor is seen through a Tibetan flag next to a photograph of Tenzin Delek Rinpoche during a demonstration outside the Chinese Consulate calling for justice over the imprisonment and death of Delek in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015.Jim Young

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China protected the rights of a Tibetan monk who died in prison, the country's foreign ministry said, responding to claims by the monk's niece that he was tortured.

Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, 65, had been serving a life sentence for "crimes of terror and incitement of separatism" when his family was told on July 12, 2015, that he had died of a heart attack in prison in China's southwestern city of Chengdu.

His 26-year-old niece fled to India, where she has questioned the official version of events and is appealing for justice for her uncle.

"China is a country ruled by law, during Tenzin Delek Rinponche's sentence his legal rights were protected according to relevant laws," the foreign ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters late on Saturday.

The foreign ministry repeated that he died suddenly of heart related problems and that hospital rescue efforts were ineffective.

Tenzin Delek was a senior supporter of the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet who fled to India after a failed uprising in 1959. China views him as a dangerous separatist.

Activists say China has violently tried to suppress religious freedom in Tibet, criticism that Beijing rejects, saying its rule ended serfdom and brought economic development to a backward region.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Jake Spring; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.