July 25, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Dramatic footage shows tiger attacking woman in Beijing wildlife park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's state television CCTV broadcast footage showing a tiger attacking a woman at a Beijing wildlife park on Saturday (July 23), in an incident that left one dead and one injured.

CCTV broadcast surveillance video showing a woman exiting the passenger's side of a car. As she approached the driver's side, a tiger attacked her from behind, and dragged her off screen.

The driver and another woman from the back seat of the car also got out of the vehicle, the footage showed.

CCTV said the woman from the back seat was also attacked, and subsequently killed by a tiger. The first woman who was attacked was badly injured, but survived.

CCTV quoted local authorities as saying

