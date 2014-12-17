China says approved imports of Viptera corn, two soybeans -Vilsack

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A top Chinese government official said the country has approved imports of genetically modified Agrisure Viptera corn and two varieties of soybeans, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said that imports of Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, had been approved by China’s Ministry of Agriculture, Vilsack told reporters at a U.S.-China trade forum in Chicago. The ministry approved imports of types of biotech soybeans developed by DuPont Pioneer and Bayer CropScience, he said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chris Reese)