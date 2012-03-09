China's metals output drops as growth eases

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s demand for base metals is being blunted by slower economic activity, the latest production data showed on Friday, but expectations of policy easing in coming months had led steel mills to ramp up production.

Copper output in both January and February slumped to the lowest since the first quarter of 2011, with February output at 437,000 tons, up slightly from 433,000 tonnes in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Zinc and lead shared the same fate, with output slashed by around a third from December. Refinery runs, however, managed to cling to near record levels.

Despite the weakness in industrial metals, analysts said the slew of economic indicators also released on Friday suggested the worst might be over.

“The numbers say that China’s economy is slowing more than expected and also more than what people have grown accustomed to. But it’s certainly not as bad as what the bears are saying,” said Andrew Driscoll, an analyst at CLSA-Asia Pacific.

“The low inflation number means that Beijing has the capacity to roll out incremental easing and gradually loosen its housing policy in the second quarter, which will lead to a pickup in construction activity and other commodities demand.”

China’s annual consumer inflation slowed sharply to a 20-month low in February, and factory output and retail sales in the world’s second-largest economy also cooled more than forecast.

But fixed asset investment, which accounted for 54 percent of China’s economic growth in 2011, grew 21.5 percent in the first two months, slightly ahead of the 20 percent forecast.

Chinese demand has been a source of concern for the global market in recent weeks as it has failed to pick up after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in late January, prompting some to fear the economy could suffer a hard landing.

However, the flurry of data -- the first set of hard numbers for this year -- should help ally some of the gloom that has descended on the world’s top commodities buyer after Beijing cut its 2012 growth forecast to eight-year lows of 7.5 percent.

“The lower growth target for 2012 might still be consistent with an actual outcome in the low- to mid-8 percent range. This is still solid growth and is consistent with still solid commodity demand prospects,” said Lachlan Shaw, an analyst with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

BRIGHTER DAYS AHEAD

The stronger-than-expected steel output showed the sector’s confidence that more policy changes were imminent, after Beijing cut the reserves requirement ratio for banks in February.

China’s daily crude steel runs reached 1.926 million tonnes in February, up from 1.83 million tonnes in January as mills began ramping up operations ahead of a predicted recovery in demand in March and April.

“We may not see an immediate and rapid rise in steel output, but destocking is going on increasingly, so I am optimistic about steel prices because supply hasn’t grown much,” said a trader based in Beijing.

Analysts also said copper output should rise in March, although the scale would hinge on scrap supply and prices, as importers have cut orders for spot copper concentrate due to strong London Metal Exchange prices.

While the amount of crude oil processed by refineries stayed near January’s record at 9.28 million barrels per day in February, market sources said demand in the near term was set to fall as plants start scheduled maintenance.

Crude oil throughput at top refineries will slide to a 31-month low in March with daily crude runs almost 10 percent less than a month earlier, a Reuters poll showed.