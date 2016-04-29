FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2016 / 1:41 AM / a year ago

China says to extend anti-dumping, anti-subsidy duties to polysilicon imported from EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Friday it would extend anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duty measures to solar-grade polysilicon imported from the European Union as the government reviews the situation at the request from several Chinese solar companies.

The Ministry of Commerce said on its website that it would investigate the case again after receiving applications from four Chinese solar companies in February who request that the punitive measures, which expire on April 30, be maintained.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Ryan Woo

