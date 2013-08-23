FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China trade minister sees trade steadying in August
#Business News
August 23, 2013 / 3:12 AM / 4 years ago

China trade minister sees trade steadying in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Trucks are loaded with shipping containers at a port in Yingkou, Liaoning province August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - There were signs that China’s trade flows were stabilizing in early August, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday, adding to growing evidence that the world’s No. 2 economy might have stabilized.

China’s economic growth has cooled for more than two years but an encouraging performance in July, which exceeded market expectations, has led analysts to predict the decline in growth might have been arrested.

At the same time, analysts have said any uptick would be mild and would likely see the economy growing around 7.5 percent this year, the slowest in 23 years.

Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Eric Meijer and Paul Tait

