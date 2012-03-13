FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says China rare earth trade case defends U.S. workers
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 13, 2012 / 3:54 PM / in 6 years

Obama says China rare earth trade case defends U.S. workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that a trade case brought by the United States, European Union and Japan to settle a dispute with China over its rare earth exports was designed to ensure U.S. workers got a fair shot in the global economy.

“We’ve got to take control of our energy future and we cannot let that energy industry take root in some other country because they were allowed to break the rules,” he said in a statement in the White House Rose Garden.

“So our administration will bring this case against China today. We will keep working every single day to give American workers, and American businesses, a fair shot in the global economy,” he said.

Reporting By Alister Bull and Jeff Mason

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.