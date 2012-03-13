FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says preparing against possible WTO rare earth case
#Technology News
March 13, 2012 / 9:58 AM / 6 years ago

China says preparing against possible WTO rare earth case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is preparing to defend itself should the United States and other countries take its rare earth export restrictions to the World Trade Organisation, state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday cited a government minister as saying.

“We feel sorry for their decision to complain to the WTO,” Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei told Xinhua. “In the meantime, we are actively preparing to defend ourselves and will explain the case if they bring the complaint against us.”

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills

