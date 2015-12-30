China November services trade deficit widens to $15.6 billion: FX regulator

A woman carrying a shopping bag walks underneath lanterns of a restaurant in a shopping district of Beijing, China, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade deficit in services widened to $15.6 billion in November from $14.1 billion in October, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

For January-November, the deficit in services trade stood at $187.9 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.

A $14.0 billion gap in spending between Chinese and foreign tourists has led to November’s deficit.

China had a $51.4 billion surplus on trade of goods in November, according to the same statement.